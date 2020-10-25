SNL: See Adele’s Opening Monologue | Video

About Oct. 24, Adele stepped on the Saturday Night Live point as the sponsor to provide an charmingly swear-free opening monologue. Even the 32-year old singer began by thanking the series for helping her livelihood launching after she performed SNL at 2008. She subsequently shared she had been the name of the most recent episode rather than the furry friend, stating,”My album wasn’t completed, and I am also too afraid to do . I would rather just wear several wigs… have a glass of wine or a half and see what happens.” (Relatable.)

The songstress went to express some fear of censoring herself live TV. “I swear a great deal,” she explained. “And since I am British, I have a tendency to jump right over those moderate ones and move directly to the worst ones” To keep any expletives at bay, Adele shown her colossal — and full — swear jar which was being tracked by SNL celebrity Kenan Thompson. Watch the little over, and check out Adele’s humorous look from the Bachelor sketch! )