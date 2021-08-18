Directed by Robert Shwentke, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is an action superhero movie. It stars Henry Golding in the lead role while Andrew Koji, Ursula Corbero, Samara Weaving, and Haruka Abe as supporting cast.

Snake Eyes is a reboot of the original franchise of G.I. Joe, furthermore, it expands on the origins of the titular character. Packed with sublime action, the movie retains its roots and manages to deliver the original G I. Joe vibes. However, it’s still a long way to go for the revival of the franchise.

In any case, we are here to discuss the film and its ending. If you didn’t catch up on it then let’s break down Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe ending explained and unveil its last moments.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Ending Explained – What Happened To Tommy?

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Plot

The movie begins with the flashback of Snake 20 years ago. He saw his father getting killed by an assassin after the dice rolled by him indicated 2 ones, which meant death. Snake ran away from the scene with the thought of revenge in his mind.

Fast forward to 20 years, now snake participates in underground fights where he impressed a Yakuza boss named Kenta. Kenta offers to find the killer of his father’s identity and in return, he has to steal an ancestral talisman.

Snake had only a single goal of finding the killer and he accepted Kenta’s proposal. However, he couldn’t have imagined what kind of ominous deal he had made which questioned his consciousness.

Why Did Kenta Want Talisman?

Kenta belonged to Arshikage Clan and he wanted to become its next leader. However, his brother Tommy stood in his path. In the past, he tried to have Tommy killed but he failed and hence he had to leave the clan.

Kenta wanted to give this talisman to Cobra who would utilize its power to rule the world. Well at least that’s what the deal was but Kenta was looking to betray them from the start. He simply used their aid in running his operation and when he got his hands on Talisman, he betrayed them.

Identity of Assassin

The assassin was Augustin who was appointed by Cobra to take care of Snake’s father. His father fell on the wrong side of Cobra hence they were chasing him down. With revenge in his mind, Snake approached Augustin however, he decided not to kill since the assassin just relayed the order. Now his ultimate goal was to get rid of Cobra.

In the ending sequence, Snake joined hands with Tommy to fight Kenta and stop his plans. He also got support from Baroness and Joe agent Scarlett. Snake managed to kill Kenta and stopped his evil plan to succeed.

Tommy received the news that he could no longer become the head of the clan since he broke the rules. It was heartbreaking for him since he was so fond of becoming one. He blamed everything on Snake and vowed to take revenge on him one day.

We learn from Scarlett that Snake’s father was a G.I. Joe agent and his actions saved the lives of countless people. In the post-credit scene, Tommy is seen joining Cobra and take the identity of Storm Shadow. We will likely see the encounter between him and Snake Eyes in the upcoming movie.

What did you think of Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins? Let us know down in the comments.