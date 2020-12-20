Smith bicep ‘detaches’ as Alvarez tears Brit aside with brutal 12-spherical earn

Heading FOR GOL

Gennady Golovkin would like a further crack at Canelo Alvarez in a trilogy bout, Eddie Hearn thinks.

The promoter mentioned: “I assume he desires to combat Canelo Alvarez for the third time.

“We saw two large fights initial time up, he thinks he should really have won individuals fights.

“And I think he wants a further crack at Canelo Alvarez.

“I imagine there is some remarkable fights out there for him at 160lb. Demetrius Andrade, who’s listed here tonight, it truly is a good unification matchup.

“Jaime Munguia would be a fantastic struggle for DAZN as very well. But that’s the battle he’s chasing, he would like those legacy fights.”

Golovkin was controversially judged to have only drawn his first struggle with Canelo inspite of the wide bulk of viewers believing he had gained.

Even so the Kazakh misplaced the 2nd bout on details.