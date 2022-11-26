Smart Plug Cyber Monday Deals: November 2022!

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and this year it’s even bigger than ever! In fact, Cyber Monday is expected to generate more than $6 billion in sales this year, which is more than Black Friday and Thanksgiving combined! Of course, with so much money on the line, it’s no wonder that there are so many deals to be had. Here are some of our favorite Smart Plug Cyber Monday deals for you to take advantage of this November. ###

What Are Smart Plugs?

Smart plugs are devices that can be controlled through a smartphone app or even a voice command. They allow you to turn appliances on and off remotely, control the power consumption of your devices, and even set schedules. Some plugs even have built-in sensors that can detect when you’re away and automatically turn your appliances on or off for you.

If you’re looking for a way to simplify your home life and cut down on energy costs, a smart plug may be the perfect solution for you. Check out our selection of Cyber Monday deals on smart plugs to find the perfect one for your needs!

What Are Cyber Monday Deals for Smart Plugs?

Cyber Monday is here and that means it’s time for the best deals on smart plugs! There are a lot of great options to choose from, so let’s take a look!

First up is the Belkin WeMo Insight Smart Plug. This plug can control your devices in your home using your smartphone or computer. You can set schedules and limits, turn devices on and off, and more! The deal for this plug is $29.99.

Next up is the Ecobee4 Smart Plug from Amazon. This plug has a lot of features, including voice control and notifications for when things are plugged in or unplugged. It also has an over-the-air update feature so you can upgrade to the latest version without having to uninstall and reinstall. The deal for this plug is $39.99.

If you’re looking for something different, consider the ELAN Touchstone by TP-Link. This plug doesn’t have any wires attached, so it can be placed almost anywhere in your home. You can control it using your smartphone or tablet app, or even through Amazon Echo/Alexa if you have one of those devices. The deal for this plug is $24.99 today only!

How to Use a Smart Plug

There are many different types of smart plugs available on Cyber Monday. This guide will teach you how to use a few popular ones, including the Nest Learning Thermostat and the Belkin WeMo Insight Smart Plug.

If you don’t have a smartphone or tablet, you can also use a remote control to control your accessories. All of these plugs have an app that you can download and use to manage your devices and settings.

Nest Learning Thermostat: The first thing you need to do is connect your Nest Learning Thermostat to your Wi-Fi network. Once connected, open the Nest app on your mobile or tablet and click the “Add device” button. Select “Thermostat” from the list of devices, and then enter your unique Nest password.

Now that we have connected the thermostat, we can start using it. To turn off or on the thermostat, just click on the “Settings” tab in the app and adjust the temperature as needed. You can also schedule specific temperatures for each day by clicking on the “Schedule” tab and entering a name for each day (for example: “Work Day 1”).

Belkin WeMo Insight Smart Plug: The Belkin WeMo Insight Smart Plug is very similar to the Nest Learning Thermostat. First, connect it to your Wi-Fi network. After connecting

