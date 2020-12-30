Slash and Alice Cooper are camp counsellors in new documentary ‘Rock Camp’

Slash, Alice Cooper and some of the biggest names in rock from the 1970s and ’80s all surface in the trailer for forthcoming documentary movie Rock Camp.

The movie documents Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, the American camp that for much more than two many years has specified folks the prospect to jam with and master from rock stars, like Slash and Cooper, equally of whom have taken on roles as counsellors in excess of the many years.

Started by producer David Fishof in 1996, Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp sees the rockers educate and inspire campers more than the course of four times, concluding with attendees and counsellors performing along with just one an additional in a enormous concert.

In the trailer for Rock Camp, Cooper can be noticed supplying an job interview in which he reflects on the folks and the character of the camp, saying, “You would have a 15-yr-outdated child participating in drums, and a dentist on guitar.

“If this band were a serious band it would be the weirdest band at any time, but neat!”

Enjoy the trailer for Rock Camp beneath:

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=x5TO_UJoq8w

The film – directed and created by Douglas Blush (Stardom, Twenty Ft) – chronicles the encounters of 4 campers as they master to perform from some of rock’n’roll’s finest artists.

As nicely as Slash and Cooper, Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler, Dave Navarro, KISS‘ Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, previous Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach, Heart’s Nancy Wilson, Jeff Beck and associates of Judas Priest, can all be viewed in the trailer, each and every acquiring carried out a part as a camp counsellor above the organisation’s 25-yr history.

The movie will obtain a digital cinema launch on January 15, 2021, ahead of staying built offered on demand on February 16, 2021.