Nine Inch Nails were Thrown in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Through a Post-apocalyptic Air on HBO overnight.

The group were awarded an induction address in Iggy Pop, who compared them to Bob Dylan, Nirvana, George Clinton and French author Michel Houellebecq. Other artists that lined up to commend Inch Nails comprised St. Vincent,” Miley Cyrus and Saul Williams.

In his acceptance address, bandleader Trent Reznor thanked Iggy, his fellow allies band members and their supporters for their ongoing support through recent years.

“Even today, music has ever been the thing which keeps me moving, and, like a musician, I believe that the most critical achievement or sense is realising whatever you’ve generated from a delicate and romantic place has attained outside, resonated and influenced someone else, maybe changing how they view the world. So concerning anything being at a hall of fame signifies, thank you to the celebrity,” he explained.

“For your Nine Inch Nails fans around, you guys are just the very best. We have wound up in some bizarre places with each other, and you are an extreme bunch that may push me from my thoughts, but you are just the very best.

“This traveling is far out of if I have any say in it, so let us quit fucking around patting ourselves on the trunk and reach it. Hope to see you in the flesh shortly.”

View Reznor’s full address under:

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed back in March as a result of pandemic. Other artists Which Were inducted to the Hall of Fame this season included Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Depeche Mode, T Rex, and The Doobie Brothers.