SiriusXM Host Nicole Ryan Hospitalized After Scooter Accident

Nicole Ryan, the host on SiriusXM, was riding a scooter when she was struck by a car and taken to the hospital.

On Friday, her show, The Morning Mash Up, which she co-hosts with Stanley T and Ryan Sampson, stated on its Instagram account that Ryan, 40, had suffered critical injuries in the accident that took place earlier in the week.

The post’s caption said, “We’ve rewritten this a hundred times, but there’s no easy way to say it.” “Earlier in the week, Nicole suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car while riding her scooter. She suffered a broken leg and a battered ego in the accident, and she needs some time off from the Morning Mash Up to recover.”

After that, the caption said, “While Nicole is away, Ryan and Stan will be live again on Monday to cover for her. Keep in touch with Nicole on her social media; she would appreciate hearing from friends and family as she gets well. Warm regards, the Hits 1 clan”

Besides that, we were given no other information.

According to her bio, since 2018, Ryan has hosted her own digital series called On-Air Mom, in which she gives viewers “an up-close glimpse into the chronically hectic life she shares with her husband and two young children, revealing all the chaos that comes with being a working mother in the nonstop action of New York City.”

Rubal is a dynamic and talented entertainment writer, passionate about all things pop culture. From celebrity gossip to film and television reviews, his writing is always engaging and informative. In addition to his work as an entertainment writer, he is a fitness freak and an optimistic guy. You can find him working out at the gym and listening to his favorite songs when he's not busy writing.