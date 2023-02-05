SiriusXM Host Nicole Ryan Hospitalized After Scooter Accident!

Nicole Ryan, the host on SiriusXM, was riding a scooter when she was struck by a car and taken to the hospital.

On Friday, her show, The Morning Mash Up, which she co-hosts with Stanley T and Ryan Sampson, stated on its Instagram account that Ryan, 40, had suffered critical injuries in the accident that took place earlier in the week.

The post’s caption said, “We’ve rewritten this a hundred times, but there’s no easy way to say it.” “Earlier in the week, Nicole suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car while riding her scooter. She suffered a broken leg and a battered ego in the accident, and she needs some time off from the Morning Mash Up to recover.”

After that, the caption said, “While Nicole is away, Ryan and Stan will be live again on Monday to cover for her. Keep in touch with Nicole on her social media; she would appreciate hearing from friends and family as she gets well. Warm regards, the Hits 1 clan”

Besides that, we were given no other information.

According to her bio, since 2018, Ryan has hosted her own digital series called On-Air Mom, in which she gives viewers “an up-close glimpse into the chronically hectic life she shares with her husband and two young children, revealing all the chaos that comes with being a working mother in the nonstop action of New York City.”