Sir Tom Jones sings in the New 12 months with Blue Moon in advance of The Voice British isles return – View | Songs | Leisure

Sir Tom Jones turned 80-years-aged this 12 months as his birthday tour was regrettably postponed due to the pandemic. Nonetheless, the singer has kept good and most a short while ago done for Jools Holland’s Yearly Hootenanny on New Year’s Eve. And in the previous 24 several hours, he’s posted a clip of his functionality of Blue Moon with Celeste for enthusiasts to delight in.

Sir Tom wrote on Instagram: “The moon was blue previous night time with the boogie-woogie of Jools Holland & his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra and the magical Celeste. Satisfied new 12 months to you all x.” Enthusiasts can look at the total New Year’s Eve show on BBC iPlayer. In the meantime, tonight sees the return of The Voice United kingdom with Sir Tom after all over again signing up for the judges. The 80-12 months-outdated posted a photo of himself with lightning coming out of his remaining hand. He wrote: “Tis the time to hit some buttons! The Voice United kingdom returns tonight 8.30pm ITV.” Examine A lot more: Tom Jones ‘humbled’ by admirers streaming his music in their Tens of millions

Even with turning 80-many years-outdated, Sir Tom has no intention of retiring anytime soon. He informed BBC Radio 2 in the summer season: “I never want to halt! “God has been good to me and my voice is even now there. So as extended as it really is there I wanna get up… singing dwell to folks is the thing.” At the time of his birthday on June 7, the star posted on Instagram: “Wow 80 yrs younger these days! It’s a great sensation to strike this milestone. “I’ve been blessed with so a lot of incredible ordeals and have experienced the privilege of meeting and performing with excellent, talented and inspiring individuals across lots of generations. It is remarkable when I feel about it!”