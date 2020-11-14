Sir Michael Gambon hailed for allegedly running cyclist’s foot

Entertainment

Sir Michael Gambon sued for allegedly running over cyclist's foot

Sir Michael Gambon has been sued for allegedly operating a fisherman’s foot.

The 80-year old’Harry Potter’ celebrity was accused of forcing solicitor Toby Clouston’s foot at his Land Rover at 2017, supposedly leaving Clouston using a busted toe and tissue damage.

Mr Clouston asserts the incident occurred outside his house in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, in April 2017.

In accordance with The Sun newspaper, in newspapers teeming with Central London County courtroom, Tom Collins, Clouston’s attorney stated:”The Land Rover that has been driven by Sir Michael Gambon turned right into Mr Clouston, operating his foot.

“Consequently he dropped to his left using the bike between his thighs and right into a parked automobile.

“Sir Michael continued to move along the street till Mr Clouston was able to draw his attention.”

He proceeded to assert that Clouston was abandoned with”traveling anxieties” because of the episode, together with problems standing and exercising.

Sir Michael is well known for enjoying Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore from the’Harry Potter’ franchise.

He took on the job in Richard Harris, after Harris’ departure in 2002.

