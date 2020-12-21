Sir Keir Starmer drafts in Gordon Brown to enhance electoral prospects in Scotland

ir Keir Starmer has drafted in Gordon Brown to help the Labour Party increase its electoral hopes north of the border.

The previous Primary Minister will recommend the Labour chief on options to devolve a lot more accountability to cities and communities across the United kingdom.

It will come as Sir Keir attempts to reverse Labour’s fortunes in Scotland and head off increasing demands for a 2nd independence referendum.

Sir Keir explained to Scottish voters: “Under my leadership, we will do everything we can to win back again your belief.

“In Labour – but equally importantly, in the United Kingdom. I know that will not be uncomplicated.

“Labour has a mountain to climb, nowhere far more than in Scotland. And nowhere issues far more to me than Scotland.”

The Labour Get together has been hammered by the SNP north of the border with just 1 Labour MP remaining keeping onto a Scottish constituency – Ian Murray.

Profitable back again seats north of the border could be the essential to bettering Labour's possibilities of profitable a Standard Election.

Sir Keir mentioned Labour will “argue passionately” against one more independence referendum, introducing: “We will argue that today, we will argue that tomorrow.

“It would be completely the erroneous precedence to hold yet another Scottish independence referendum in the teeth of the deepest recession for 300 several years.”

The get together is launching a United kingdom-vast Constitutional Commission to contemplate how electricity and wealth can be devolved domestically. Sir described it as the “boldest undertaking Labour has embarked on for a generation”.