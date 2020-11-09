Sir Elton John enjoys cleaning his home

Sir Elton John has been”great” at cleaning his residence.

Sir Elton John

The’Tiny Dancer’ hitmaker frees himself how”pristine” he retains his house – that he shares his spouse David Furnish and their two children, Elijah, seven, seven along with Zachary, nine – since he stated that although he hates doing the”washing machine and ironing”, he’s especially adept at vacuuming.

He explained:”I’m good at washing and ironing but I’m quite good at Hoovering and shining. My residence is pristine”

Elton is now planning his retirement from traveling after needing to stop his farewell tour this season on account of this coronavirus pandemic, also has stated his choice to quit travelling the planet was largely influenced by his own kids.

Talking to The Sun on Sunday paper he added:”David and I looked in our own lives, along with also the boys’ lives, and he stated,’They will be in college and you are on the street constantly’.

“Until kids, that’s all I wished to do. I was planning to die on point. Today I wish to spend some time with my loved ones. I need to be with my kids if they need me”

Meanwhile, the 73-year old musical star recently said he is loved spending”daily” of this coronavirus lockdown along with his loved ones.

He shared:”The wonderful thing about lockdown, and also the silver lining, is that I have spent a lot time with Zachary, both Elijah and David.

“I don’t have to spend time together anyhow, and since March after we left Australia we have been in full lockdown either in Los Angeles or at Britain and we have spent each and every day together and it has been fantastic.”