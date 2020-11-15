Singer Jeremih Is From The ICU Battling Covid-19

Singer Jeremih Can Be From The ICU Battling Covid-19

R&B singer Jeremih, who’s actual name is Jeremy Phillip Felton is allegedly in the hospital fighting Covid-19. Based on reports, the 33-year old singer is now in the ICU to a breathing ventilator. It is uncertain just how long Jeremih was at the hospital, or just how long he’s had Covid. On Saturday (Nov.14), rapper and producer Hitmaka, respectively known as Young Berg chose to Instagram and shared with an image of Jeremih having a caption,”

“I want everyone to pray for the brother @jeremih this particular message was submitted with his moms stinks.”

Hitmaka also posted messages in his own Instagram narrative stating,

“My dawg altered my entire life, he moved tug through pray for @Jeremih”

and afterwards included,

“We want that energy. Pray for the brother gone shake @Jeremih.”

Click To buy Your Tickets Click To buy Your Tickets

5o Cent, Chance The Rapper, along with other celebs occurred to social websites to discuss sort messages requesting prayers to get Jeremih. Chance The Rapper that has collaborated Jeremih, shared with a heartwarming message on Twitter on his buddy. He composed,

“Please if you’re able to have a moment to beg for my buddy Jeremih, he’s just like a brother to me and he is sick at this time. I believe in the healing power of Jesus therefore in the event that you can for me please say a prayer .”

Rapper/mogul, 50 Cent shared an image of himself along with Jeremih requesting Truth while also confirming that”he is not doing great”. 50 Cent composed,

“Pray to the boy @Jeremih he is not doing great. This covid s–t is authentic. He is in ICU at Chicago.”

Rapper Enormous Sean, that also has collaborated with Jeremih shared a message requesting prayers.

“Prayers upwards, praying for the power @Jeremih”

We’re praying that Jeremih includes a quick recovery.