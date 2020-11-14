Singer Jeremih Hospitalized at ICU Using COVID-19, On a Ventilator

Exclusive Details

— Sources near the situation tell TMZ… Jeremih is Now on a breathing ventilator Inside the ICU he Is being treated and we Are told his State has recently gotten worse.

Jeremih is battling for his own life, combating COVID-19 — he is now hospitalized in the ICU and the outlook is gloomy… resources tell TMZ.

exemptions with immediate knowledge let’s that the R&B singer has been treated in a hospital to get COVID-19. It is uncertain how long he has been confessed, or just how long he has had the virus… but that he isn’t performing well.

Word he was severely sick began percolating online Saturday — using rappers such as 50 Cent, Chance that the Rapper, manufacturer Hitmaka and many others asking for Truth on Jeremih’s benefit, but not always stating what exactly was wrong with him initially.

Fitty was not the only one that gave a little more insight, asserting it had been COVID-related — although also stating Jeremih was hospitalized at his native town of Chicago.

50 composed,”beg for the boy Jeremih he is not doing great this covid so *** is actual.” He also added,”he is in ICU at Chicago.”

Please if it’s possible to have a moment to plead for my buddy Jeremih, he’s just like a brother to me and he is sick at this time. I believe in the healing power of Jesus therefore in case you can for me please say a prayer over him — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020 @chancetherapper

Initially Released — 12:50 PM PT