Singer Imelda Might shares poignant Xmas second

Musician Imelda Might has been reunited with her moms and dads for the 1st time in “almost a year”.

he Irish singer-songwriter, 46, shared a black and white photograph on Twitter, alongside a poignant message revealing her mom, who has dementia, had recognised her.

After early Dec flight, Isolation and adverse COVID test I received to see my beloved moms and dads. Itâs been pretty much a year. Dementiaâs stealing my mom but she understood me âYouâre listed here at last!!! Iâve been on the lookout for you in all places! That feels betterâ. It absolutely sure does.Satisfied Christmas. â¤ï¸â­ï¸ pic.twitter.com/kxoF2E2Ewh — Imelda May possibly (@ImeldaOfficial) December 25, 2020

She wrote: “After early Dec flight, Isolation and adverse COVID test I received to see my beloved parents. It is been just about a yr. Dementia’s thieving my mom but she knew me ‘You’re below at last!!! I have been on the lookout for you all over the place! That feels better’.

“It absolutely sure does. Content Christmas.”

Might lately released an album of poetry, titled Slip Of The Tongue, which tackles themes such as lockdown, domestic abuse and spouse and children.

It also options a poem, published during the pandemic, termed Stay.

PA