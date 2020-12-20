Singer Ariana Grande shares large information

Singer Ariana Grande is engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

he shared the fantastic news in an Instagram post, which featured a selection of shots which includes one particular of her engagement ring.

She captioned the post: “forever n then some”.

The singer, 27, and Dalton, a Los Angeles serious estate agent, started relationship before this 12 months.

In Oct she produced her sixth album Positions, her to start with given that 2019’s Thank U, Upcoming.

She also a short while ago announced she is releasing a concert movie from her Sweetener globe tour on Netflix.

The pop star claimed Justification Me, I Like You will arrive on the streaming system on December 21, a 12 months right after the tour concluded.

It will function hardly ever-right before-seen footage of Grande at home and on the highway, Netflix claimed, as nicely as a glimpse at “intimate and emotional moments” from the tour.

Sweetener, the album, arrived in August 2018 and was Grande’s first due to the fact the Manchester Arena bomb attack in May perhaps of the past calendar year.

The single No Tears Still left To Cry was a response to the tragedy.

She was formerly engaged to Saturday Night time Reside comic Pete Davidson.

PA