Sing 2 Cast: Character Guide and Latest Updates in 2022

Sing 2 is a computer-animated musical comedy film directed by Illumination and released by Universal Pictures in 2021. Garth Jennings once again wrote and directed the sequel to Sing (2016). Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Jennings, Peter Serafinowicz, Jennifer Saunders, and Nick Offerman reprise their roles from the previous film in this sequel. Bobby Cannavale, Spike Jonze, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Chelsea Peretti, Letitia Wright, Eric André, Adam Buxton, and Bono all provide their voices to new characters in the sequel. Sing 2 includes songs from a variety of performers, the majority of which are sung diegetically, like in the prior film. The plot picks up after the events of the last film, in which Buster Moon and his band put on a concert in Redshore City in order to impress an entertainment mogul and recruit the help of a reclusive rock star.

Sing 2 had its global debut at the AFI Fest on November 14, 2021, and Universal Pictures distributed it in theatres on December 22, 2021, and January 28, 2022, in the United States and the United Kingdom, respectively. The film has made approximately $409 million worldwide on a production budget of $85 million, making it the highest-grossing animated picture of 2021 and the tenth highest-grossing film of the year, with good reviews.

Moon Buster (Matthew Mc Conaughey)

Following the tragic open-air concert in the first Sing film, this enthusiastic, show-running koala bear is prospering while operating his new theatre. Buster resolves to reassemble the ensemble for the show of a lifetime in the big metropolis while hoping to impress a talent scout.

Matthew McConaughey, the award-winning actor, has provided his voice to three animated films. McConaughey has also voiced Beetle in Kubo and the Two Strings, in addition to the two Sing films.

Johnny (Taron Egerton)

Johnny has finally received his gangster father’s blessing and is out to pursue his huge, gorilla-sized goals. Johnny acquired the confidence to confront his father in the first Sing film, as well as the determination to become stardom. Now that he has even more to learn, he’s recruited the assistance of a new acquaintance as he attempts to make some significant adjustments to his performance.

Taron Egerton, a Welsh actor who began his career on stage, plays Johnny. Eggsy in the Kingsman flicks and Elton John in the 2019 musical film Rocketman are two of Egerton’s most well-known roles. For the film, Egerton and Elton John even sang “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” together.

Rosita (Reese Witherspoon)

While pursuing her childhood ambition of performing in the fabled Redshore City, this mother of 25 piglets is taking on more risks and reaching higher heights. Rosita, who put her aspirations of acting on hold to be a stay-at-home mother, has broken free from her altruistic rut and is championing the stage with the help of her workaholic husband Norman. However, once rehearsals begin, Rosita will have to confront the only person standing in her way of stardom: herself.

Reese Witherspoon began her debut as a youngster in the 1991 thriller The Man In The Moon, where she played Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde flicks. The actress has also worked as a producer on famous series such as Big Little Lies and The Morning Show. She is now a producer on the film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing, which is scheduled for release in 2022.

Ash (Scarlett Johansson)



The ego-crushing punk-rock porcupine has set her sights on something new. Ash is instrumental in persuading a major celebrity to help salvage the program. Despite her prickliness, Ash demonstrates her sensitive side by providing an ear to a new acquaintance in need.

Scarlett Johansson, who played Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Black Widow, Iron Man 2, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Captain Marvel, and the Avengers movie, provides the voice for Ash.

Calloway, Clay (Bono)

A reclusive rock star who hasn’t been seen in 15 years might be the key to the show’s and troupe’s survival. Clay Calloway hasn’t listened to his own music in years since his beloved wife died, and he must rediscover his love for music while grappling with his past.

Bono, the frontman of the Irish band U2, provides the voice of the iconic rock artist. Bono has worked in movies before, producing The Million Dollar Hotel in 2000 and performing in Across The Universe as Dr. Robert, who sings The Beatles’ song “I Am The Walrus.”

Alfonso (Pharrell Williams)

This tusked hunk knows how to make Meena blush while scooping ice cream. Though he doesn’t appear on stage, Alfonso is with Meena in a different way during her performance.

As Alfonso, the rapper, performer, and producer Pharrell Williams contributes his voice to the cast of Sing 2. The award-winning vocalist is most known for his 2013 song Happy, which he contributed to previous Illumination films as a composer for the Despicable Me trilogy.