Simon Cowell & Son Eric Establish Children’s Book-Writing Contest for’Wishfits’

Simon Cowell is famous for his signature gift shows, and today he’s searching for a storyteller to assist him son Eric start their”Wishfits” novel collection.

The father-son duo possess seven novels in the horizon, including their magical world full of hybrid creatures Snogs, Shigers, Frogephants, along with Chimpan-poos. The beneficial and inclusive publications are directed toward the 3-to-5-year-old place.

Snog

Today, Simon and Eric are operating with Tongal to locate a co-writer for its very first publication in the collection. Prospective children’s book writers of all ages are invited to compete for an opportunity to win. The authors will undergo rounds, causing the best five pitching their narrative ideas and abilities to Simon.

They are searching to get”storytellers, dreamers, and wordsmiths, in almost any territory, of almost any age, with no ability” to join with the contest. Take a Look at the Tongal site for all the information! The deadline to apply is November 23.