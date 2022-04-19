Simon Cowell—the infamous English television personality, entrepreneur, and record executive—is in the headlines again; this time for a reason his fans around the world are falling in love with him for.

The former Pop Idol (2001–2003) and The X Factor UK (2004–2010, 2014–2018) and the current Britain’s Got Talent judge, 62, is believed to have spent a quarter of a million dollars (£250,000) to make his long-term wife and mother of his seven-year-old son Eric feel special after finally proposing to her. According to The Sun, the proposal was a private occasion, with just their son Eric and Lauren’s 16-year-old son Adam from her previous marriage present.

This news surfaced shortly after the announcement that Machine Gun Kelly designed a unique $300k ring for Megan Fox as estimated by the Platinum Guild International USA. News also had it that Maya Jama received an £800k (equivalent to around $1.1million as estimated by H&T Pawnbrokers) exquisite diamond engagement ring from Ben Simmons.

The ring’s value

Lauren Silverman’s ring seems to be oval-shaped diamond, which was the most popular form for celebrities in 2021, Managing Director Zack Stone remarked after images revealed Lauren wearing a big oval diamond on her left hand. He further stated that the center diamond is massive, weighing in at over 20 carats, and that it appears to be D color, which means that it is a valuable stone. “A ring like this would be worth $2,500,000 (£1,820,000) which is the highest value celebrity ring we’ve seen in the last 12 months.”

Though, when inquired about the rumors, sources close to the TV star disputed reports that he had spent £2.5 million, nothing can be taken away from the fact that the diamond is an “internally flawless” high-cut grade stone.

Simon Cowell Gifts His Fiancée a £250,000 Engagement Ring

The ring is exactly what Lauren Silverman

Lauren, 44, has been seen out and about in Malibu, California, where the family has established up residence, sporting the massive 15-carat diamond ring. According to reporters, she had been dropping huge clues, which is why the ring was precisely customized to her interests. A source told The Sun that Lauren had given some strong signals about the sort of ring she wanted, and Simon, not pretending that he was unaware of them or what his wife-to-be wanted, took note. “He chose the diamond himself, after getting some professional advice, and went down on one knee whilst on the beach. Both Lauren and Simon have been bombarded with messages of congratulation — they’re both super-excited.”

A shift in Simon Cowell’s perspective regarding marriage

Simon has previously stated that he would never marry and viewed the institution as uninteresting, telling competitors who pleased him on the X Factor that they had “made that song your own.” He did, however, propose to Lauren on Christmas Eve in Barbados—they have yet to decide on a location or date for their special day that is most likely to be reported worldwide.

But after the news of him having proposed to Lauren Silverman broke out, snappers inquired him whether it was true that he was getting married. Simon sarcastically replied, “What do you think?”

When congratulated, the music mogul said, “I really appreciate that”, as can be seen in a video acquired by The Sun.

His friend Amanda Holden quipped that she was just as surprised as Lauren when she heard the news.

Talking about the event of her Heart Breakfast show, she said: “Simon said he would never get married, and obviously Lauren has been by his side and you now they’ve been through so much together, and I think she’s the one, but I don’t know if she ever thought he would put a ring on it!

“And then last night we all got the text saying, ‘It’s happening’ and we couldn’t believe it, and I knew it would be in the papers today if we got the text last night. So I was like ‘oh my goodness!'”

Amanda’s co-host Jamie Theakston asked Amanda Holden whether she thought the wedding would happen this year. In response, said: “I would love to think so. I’m literally messaging them as we speak going, ‘Do I need to book flights to Barbados because I want to get in before the prices go up, let me know’.

“Also I’ve got to book time off work, I’ve got to get a hat. I’m thinking who’s going to look after the kids? Are the kids invited, now come on!”

Simon Cowell may have considered marriage as a boring institution in the past, for which he must have had his reasons. But after getting down on his knee and surprising Lauren Silverman during a family holiday to Barbados, it is certain that he has changed his mind and is now planning on living a happy married life. They have been together for 14 years, and we hope that they continue finding love and delight in each other’s company.