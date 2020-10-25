Silento Arrested After Allegedly Driving 143 MPH at Georgia

Exclusive

Silento‘s so famous he Had to Push 143 MPH to Shed 10 Automobiles after him after Departing the club… at least that Is what cops Maintain That the rapper told them If He Struck him.

The”Perspective Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” rapper was arrested Friday about 3 AM at DeKalb, County Georgia following cops claim that they steered his 2020 BMW X3 sports SUV performing 143 MPH on Interstate-85, that will be a 65 MPH zone. )

Based on this police record, obtained by TMZ, cops say that they detected the vehicle slowing down, shifting lanes and swerving before yanking it on. Cops state if they approached the SUV, Silento rolled the window down handed the Devil his driver’s permit and stated,”We do not do nothing wrong”

The Devil cried to disagree… telling the rapper his radar gun clocked him driving at dangerous speeds. Cops say if he asked him why he had been driving fast, Silento pulled the famed card and stated”folks be after me everywhere I go”

Perform movie articles

And, do this… cops state Silento — that said he had only left a club in which he had been promoting his new path,”DXB Money” — promised he had the right to push these rates and warranted this way –“When there’s similar to 10 automobiles after me, then I could perform 143 since I’m not a regular man.”

That response seemingly did not fly together with cops… who detained Silento for 1 count of exceeding speed limit, 1 count failure to keep lane, 1 count of reckless driving and one count of improper quitting. He had been shot into DeKalb County Jail.

Not a fantastic style for Silento, that only last month has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon at an eccentric hatchet episode .