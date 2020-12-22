Sikh volunteers and neighborhood football club produce foods to stranded lorry drivers

A team of Sikh volunteers and a neighborhood football club have sourced hundreds of foods for lorry motorists caught in Kent.

ore than 2,800 HGVs have been stranded on Tuesday as a end result of a French ban on journey into France around fears of a far more infectious strain of coronavirus.

Volunteers from Khalsa Aid, from Maidenhead, Berkshire, travelled above 80 miles to assist supply additional than 800 foods to the truckers – with some of the group’s Langar Support members travelling a lot more than 150 miles from Coventry.

Fellow Sikhs from Expert Nanak Temple, a gurdwara in Gravesend, served to cook dinner the foods just before the volunteers ended up provided a Kent Police escort along the M20 to provide them.

“Everyone’s doing the job alongside one another to feed the drivers… it is been an awesome working day and we are immensely proud,” Ravi Singh, founder of Khalsa Help, advised the PA information agency from the M20 on Tuesday night.

“From tomorrow it’s two days absent from Xmas and these motorists really don’t know if they’re likely to be dwelling or not.

“It’s terrible for them, there is nothing at all right here – no foods, no retailers – it’s like a jail for them. We simply cannot sit back and do practically nothing.”

Mr Singh claimed the drivers been given the foods with smiles but additional that an urgent option is required to the deadlock.

French authorities have announced travel will be authorized to resume on Wednesday, but those people looking for go on their journey ought to have a detrimental take a look at outcome.

Questioned what information has been distribute by his group’s generosity, Mr Singh explained: “We’ve all experienced a pretty challenging year but people have not stopped providing or sharing.”

Ramsgate Football Club also delivered meals, offering 200 pizzas to drivers stranded on the motorway.

“We are a neighborhood club and we want any one in the community or who passes by means of to know we will normally glimpse just after them,” James Lawson, the club’s chairman, instructed PA.

“It’s a extremely challenging situation… everybody needs to be house at Xmas with their families, many seemed younger, so we desired to spread what cheer we could.”

