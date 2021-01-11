Significant Brother’s Nicole Franzel Expecting, Anticipating 1st Boy or girl

A Big Brother newborn! Nicole Franzel and her fiancé, Victor Arroyo, declared on Sunday, January 10, that she’s pregnant with the couple’s very first kid.

“Nic + Vic = our lil’ side kick,” Franzel, 28, captioned a photograph on Instagram that confirmed the few in mattress, toasting to their infant though surrounded by junk food items and what look to be some of the mom-to-be’s cravings: peanut butter, pickles and pizza topped with jalapenos. “We are SO energized to announce that we are Pregnant! We really feel so blessed & grateful.” A photo of the pair and the baby’s sonogram exposed that their tiny a person is because of in July.

Arroyo, 29, also shared a publish on his Instagram account demonstrating him pointing to a series of images of their little one. “We’re expecting,” he wrote. “7 week ultrasound photo presently 11 months!!”

The couple costarred on Massive Brother period 18 in 2016 but didn’t date at the time because Franzel was involved in a showmance with Corey Brooks.

Her romance with the baseball mentor finished shortly just after the period finale and Franzel and Arroyo started dating. The Coco Caliente podcast hosts confirmed their romance in September 2017.

“[After] Big Brother, me and Nicole stayed friends,” Arroyo told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “We talked a ton as pals and, you know, by way of her everyday living and my everyday living, we were just an open up e-book. … She’s friggin’ amazing. A ton of people never know her beyond Big Brother, but she’s a sweetheart in true life and I like her to demise.”

They declared their engagement in September 2018. Arroyo proposed to the nurse in the living home of the Major Brother residence even though checking out the cast of the 20th season with fellow alums together with Paul Abrahamian, Josh Martinez and Derrick Levasseur.

The pair also competed on season 31 of The Remarkable Race in 2018 and Franzel put third on Major Brother 22: All-Stars, which aired from August to October 2020.

The Michigan state law enforcement officer and his wife-to-be completely explained to Us Weekly in November that they were being suspending their marriage ceremony, which experienced been established to just take area in Turks and Caicos final month.

“We were really significantly seeking ahead to celebrating our wedding ceremony with a small group of near close friends and spouse and children this December,” they told Us. “But due to COVID-19, we had to make the difficult but necessary selection to postpone until eventually Could 2021.”

