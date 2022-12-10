Significance of Cultural Competence at the Diverse Workplace

In this era of globalization, we have to interact with people from different countries and cultures. Every person wants to work in a fortune 100 company which is why you will find workforce diversity in the organizations. To deal with this diversity, the HR of the companies should learn how to deal with cultural competencies.

They can learn cultural competencies by speaking the language of the employee that they understand. For instance, if you have hired Chinese employees then to deal with them and make them productive for the company, you should go for Chinese translation services

What is Cultural Competence?

Cultural competence in the workplace is to make people from different cultures embrace the work environment and work collectively for attaining the company,s objective. Organizations that embrace cultural diversity are more successful than other companies.

If you want to cultivate cultural competence in the organization then the HR of the company should take the initiative to increase the employee’s knowledge social skills and attitude. The HR initiative in this regard will create cultural awareness and understanding of the backgrounds of different employees and make them more productive.

If you have hired Chinese employees then, you should know that Chinese people respect hierarchy and they don’t question any instructions given by their team lead or boss.

For instance, If your organization has an open-door policy, any employee can walk into the boss’s office and question him about work. Therefore make Chinese employees resonate with your organization’s culture, you can take the assistance of a Chinese translation company.

How Does a Malaysian Employee Work?

In each country, people have different work ethics, If you are hiring a Malaysian employee in your organization then you must understand their way of working with the help of professional Malay translation services. Malaysian employees take shorter breaks than employees from different countries. Therefore, some companies allow Malaysian employees to take breaks later in the afternoon. Malaysian employees don’t mind responding to business messages and emails after working hours.

If your organization is in favor of work-life balance then you can restrict Malaysian employees to work after office hours. To understand Malaysian employees’ behavior, you can go for Malay translation services. Through these translation services, you will come to know that Malaysian employees have passive-aggressive behavior. This behavior results in blaming other colleagues for your failures. If the HR of the organization is good at cultural competence then they can handle such employees easily.

How Does a Danish Employee Work?

The Danish employees are used to working in flat organizations. Therefore, Danish employees don’t respect the hierarchy and ranks. Moreover, Danish people can challenge any of the boss’s decisions. According to them, the boss is not always right. To understand the Danish employees, professional Danish translation services are of great help to you.

If your organization is tall organization and the hierarchy level is strictly followed then this attitude of Danish employees can be considered unethical. Here Cultural competence can help you in dealing with such employees. Danish people at the workplace are quite informal. They don’t follow any dress code and informally talk to each other. In your organization, you must understand the characteristics of Danish employees with Danish translation services so that you can handle diversity and inclusion in the work environment in a better way.

Benefits of Cultural Competence

Cultural competence helps to handle the diverse workforce. It makes people respect each other differences and work collaboratively for attaining the company’s objective. According to different studies, diverse forces can be more productive and comes up with new ideas that lead to competitive advantage and a higher rate of investment.

Some statistics concluded that companies with a diverse workforce can produce 35% more financial results and they can capture 70% of the market than the nondiverse workforce. A diverse workforce with cultural competence can provide marvelous results.

The culturally competent workplace intrinsically understands how to communicate with each other effectively. People learn different things through conversations with each other.

People from different backgrounds and experiences come up with new problem-solving skills. In addition to it, they brainstorm on different things that produce new innovative ideas.

In a diverse workforce, everyone has different knowledge, skills, and attitudes that can increase the team’s performance.

Diverse teams think outside of the box and go the extra mile to achieve the targets

Workforce diversity if handled with cultural competence can produce more productive results. Unfortunately, 41% of HR managers are too busy to implement cultural competence in workforce diversity. If cultural competence is not practiced in the organization then it will lead to low productivity, misconduct of the employees, and high employee turnover.

Wrapping Up

Learning and implementing cultural competence can help you in handling a diverse workforce. You can handle them well to get maximum productivity and align their personal goals to resonate with the overall goals of the organization.

If cultural competency is not practiced then HR will get many complaints from employees and their focus will be on solving minute employees’ problems instead of thinking on a strategic level.