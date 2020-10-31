Sidharth Malhotra provides a fresh twist to dating aims

Entertainment

October 31, 2020
1 Min Read
Sidharth Malhotra gives a new twist to relationship goals
Sidharth Malhotra is currently among the most well-known celebrities in Bollywood. Yesterday evening, the actor chosen to societal websites and shared an image of himself paired it with a humorous caption. 

From the film, Sidharth is viewed savouring a bowl of potato chips while he is sporting a refined three-piece black lawsuit. Most of us love potato chips however, it appears like Sidharth shot his passion for fries into a completely new level with his humorous remark. The celebrity wrote,”That is my Relation-Chip objectives. Which are yours? #chipsforlife #foodlove and #movienight” Have a peek at the article below. &# 1 13# &; 13; Shortly after the star shared the film on social networking, Sidharth’s lovers and friends full the remarks leaving their responses to the article.

