Sia Audio movie launch day, solid, trailer and plot for her first directed motion picture | Movies | Enjoyment

Who is in the solid of New music?

Kate Hudson is the foremost woman in this film, playing Zu, a free spirit who is estranged from her loved ones.

As properly as her, Maddie Ziegler, the younger dancer witnessed in numerous of Sia’s music movies, plays New music, Zu’s more youthful half-sister who wants her enable.

The film is a screen musical, so will likely aspect some tracks, nevertheless it’s unclear if it will be Kate and Maddie singing, or irrespective of whether it will be Sia’s voice heard in the movie.

Other stars in the film contain Leslie Odom Jr and Ben Schwartz.