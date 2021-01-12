Sia announces new model of ‘Hey Boy’ with Burna Boy

Sia has introduced she’s teamed up with Burna Boy for a remix of her recent monitor ‘Hey Boy’, coming later on this week.

Getting to social media these days (January 12) to make the announcement, Sia disclosed that equally the track and video would be coming this Thursday (January 14). She captioned the submit simply with “Pucker up”.

The authentic song is set to look on Sia’s forthcoming album ‘Music’, because of out February 12, which was composed to accompany her new movie of the very same identify.

View Sia’s announcement under:

Pucker up 💋 “Hey Boy” ft @burnaboy song + video clip out Thursday – Team Sia pic.twitter.com/CRRemf9qkR

— sia (@Sia) January 11, 2021

‘Hey Boy’ was originally produced back again in November of previous year, and was preceded by other singles ‘Together‘ and ‘Saved My Life‘, co-prepared with Dua Lipa.

Music, the film, is set to be unveiled in cinemas close to the globe during January and February, and is directed, generated and created by Sia herself.

It is set to star Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Maddie Ziegler, a casting decision Sia has arrive below fire for. Ziegler, who is able bodied and neurotypical, is established to portray an autistic teen, which drew criticism from people throughout the internet. Autism rights activists even started a petition in an hard work to get the release of the film cancelled.

Sia in the beginning defended her determination, stressing that she considered it was unfair for folks to criticise the film devoid of observing it. Having said that, she afterwards doubled again, admitting that she “should have just shut up” and explained the casting of Ziegler was “nepotism”.