Shuumatsu no Harem gets new release date

The airing of the anime adaptation Shuumatsu no Harem has been delayed since October 15 in the 2nd episode due to detailed examinations and improvements to the project.

Recently, the anime’s official Twitter account confirmed that the project will begin re-airing from the first episode on January 7, 2022, every Friday night.

On January 7, the sensor version of the World’s End Harem anime will begin to be distributed to various TV stations in Japan, while the uncensored version will begin airing 6 days later. As a distribution party for regions outside Japan, Crunchyroll has not confirmed which versions will be available in their base.

Shuumatsu no Harem tells the story of a world with a virus that wipes out 99.9% of the male population, The Male Killer Virus. Reito, who was asleep for 9 years, when he woke up and 4 other students had to go on a mission to restore the world to all and impregnate as many women as possible. The dilemma is even when he decides to be loyal to the girl of his dreams or become a god in the harem world.

Production team

Yuu Nobuta (Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear) directs the project at Gokumi Studio

Tatsuya Takahashi (Ramen Daisuki Koizumi-san) is in charge of the script.

Masaru Koseki (Sin: Nanatsu no Taizai) as character design.

Shigenobu Okawa soundtrack composition.

H-el-ical // will perform the opening song “JUST DO IT”, while EXiNA will perform the ending song “ENDiNG MiRAGE”.

Shuumatsu no Harem was first published in May 2016 through publisher Shueisha’s Shonen Jump Plus website. The manga currently has 12 compilation volumes and a sequel to World’s End Harem: After World.