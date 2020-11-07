A favorite rapper out of Shreveport Louisiana is blessed to be alive this afternoon. MTO News discovered the rapper escaped his enemies captured 100 BULLETS in him. Surprisingly all 100 bullets missed their goal.

The rapper that had been the goal of a clear assassination has been 17 year-old Malachi”LiBand” Taylor.

LiBand is notorious for producing having quite competitive lyrics from his songs. And he is also famous for being thick in the roads.

You truly have to find the movie to believe it you can listen to the automated rifle shooting .

MTO News talked with individuals near Libanb, who advised me that the rapper had been in Dallas, Texas in a local club once they got in a debate with a bunch of guys. Finally Liband and his buddy left the clubbut the steak followed them to the parking lot.

Before long 100 shots made out and Liband along with his homie have been made to run for their lifetimes. The whole incident was recorded on video.

Here is Liband: