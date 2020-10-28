Shraddha Kapoor to perform with a contemporary era”nagin” at a coming trilogy

The legendary celebrity, Sridevi attracted the literary character of nagin into existence 1986 together with all the dream play, Nagina. After her footsteps, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to reprise the part in a trilogy which will be led by Vishal Furia and made by Nikhil Dwivedi.

Confirming the untitled project, Shraddha informed a major daily that she’s excited to participate in the movie. She stated,”It is a complete pleasure for me to play with a Nagin on display. I’ve grown up seeing, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma’am’s Nagina and Nigahen and constantly wished to play an identical function rooted in Indian standard folklore. It is like playing with an iconic character, that has ever been so intriguing for the crowd…”

No official confirmation was created on the remaining portion of the casting of the movie.