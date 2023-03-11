Should I Upgrade to Windows 11: A Comprehensive Guide to Help You Decide!

If your computer is ready, new and better functions await.

Due to limitations including needing the TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module 2.0) chip, Windows 11 was initially only made available on a small number of Windows 10 devices. But, Microsoft wants everyone to upgrade, so your Windows Update screen may have informed you that Windows 11 is a free upgrade for your PC.

This article presents the data you’ll need to decide whether to upgrade to Windows 11 if you’re on the fence.

Upgrade to Windows 11: Should You?

Many criteria, including your computer hardware and the kinds of activities you need to be able to accomplish with your computer, will determine whether you should update to Windows 11 or stay with Windows 10. You could wish to update right away or postpone it for a long depending on these elements.

Here are some explanations for why you might wish to update:

Your computer is relatively new and has TPM 2.0: You can upgrade without risk if your computer was just bought and you are aware that it includes a TPM 2.0 chip. Even though you should still confirm that your computer satisfies the requirements, if it includes the TPM 2.0 chip, everything should be well. Although it is theoretically possible, installing Windows 11 on a machine without TPM 2.0 is not advised.

You want or need the protection of TPM 2.0: The TPM 2.0 chip is used by Windows 11 to allow additional security capabilities, such as blocking malware from accessing encryption keys, login passwords, and other important data. You must upgrade if you want or need this additional protection.

You want or need the latest features: Although Windows 11 feels and looks like a new version of Windows 10, there are some things you won't receive unless you upgrade. Better virtual desktops improved snap layouts, and support for Android applications are a few noteworthy advancements.

Note: TPM 2.0 was first released in 2014, thus computers made before that year won’t have it.

The most crucial factor is that if your machine doesn’t satisfy the minimum system requirements for Windows 11, you shouldn’t update. It includes the TPM 2.0 chip, which allows Windows 11’s sophisticated security features. If your computer satisfies the specifications and you want to use all the newest features, you might think about upgrading.

The Windows 11 System Requirements: Do You Meet Them?

Although Windows 11’s system requirements aren’t all that different from Windows 10’s, it’s still crucial to confirm that your machine can handle the update before you begin the upgrading process.

Note: Use the Windows PC Health Check tool to check if your machine can run Windows 11 if you are unsure of the hardware you have.

The following are crucial system prerequisites for Windows 11:

Processor: 64-bit architecture, at least two cores, and a processor running at least 1 GHz.

Memory: A minimum of 4GB of Memory.

Storage: 64GB or more of storage space on your primary disc.

Firmware: Needs secure boot capability and UEFI.

TPM: Needs TPM 2.0.

Graphics: You must support Windows Display Driver Model (WDDM) 2.0 and DirectX12 or later.

Display: 720p resolution minimum and 9-inch screen.

Internet connectivity: To finish installing Windows 11 for the first time, your computer must be online.

You may install Windows 11 on a device with a smaller screen if you don’t mind some potential user interface problems because the display requirement is only a usability guideline. For instance, Windows 11 may be successfully installed on a Steam Deck with a 7-inch screen. If your computer falls short in one or more important categories, you may either improve your hardware or continue using Windows 10 instead. Is Windows 11 Worth It?

When Windows 11 originally debuted, it didn’t provide many upgrades over Windows 10, but it has continued to get regular updates ever since. Although performance isn’t all that different from Windows 10, it has a more streamlined, contemporary style and a number of new features that could convince you to update.

Windows 11 not only has a new design and functions, but it also handles updates better. Updates have been kept as short as possible by Microsoft, and Windows 11 may download and install them in the background. Windows 11 may download required updates and prepare them so they’re available the next time you shut down or restart your computer as long as it is powered on and connected to the internet.

Is Updating Windows Bad?

Although additional bugs and other difficulties, such as device compatibility concerns, may be brought about by Windows upgrades, this does not make updating Windows a bad idea. Microsoft regularly distributes updates that address existing issues, close security holes, and include new functionality.

Even while these updates may cause new issues, it’s still crucial to stay current, if only for the security updates. If an update causes a problem, you can always roll it back, but if you never update, you’ll be open to viruses and other dangerous software and acts.

It can be more difficult to upgrade from one Windows version to another, such as from Windows 10 to Windows 11. Update to Windows 11 is not a bad idea unless your hardware is incapable of supporting it. Upgrading your computer is not a good idea, especially if it lacks TPM 2.0.

An update to Windows 11 is not a terrible idea if your PC satisfies the hardware specifications. But, sticking with Windows 10 isn’t a terrible idea either as long as it is still supported and gets security updates. You may use Windows 10 as long as Microsoft keeps supporting it as long as Windows 11 doesn’t have any features you actually desire or need.

Would Windows 11 Make Your PC Slow Down?

Operating system upgrades may cause, or at least appear to cause, a delay in a computer. When the machine lacks the specs required to execute the new operating system, this is typically an issue.

You can notice reduced performance after updating if your PC is a touch dated and just barely satisfies the Windows 11 system requirements. Slower performance is nearly a given if your machine doesn’t genuinely fulfill the basic requirements.

Upgrades from Windows 10 to Windows 11 may result in slowdowns because of hard disc fragmentation, driver difficulties, and other problems. You might want to think about backing up your information and conducting a clean installation of Windows 11 if your machine matches the system requirements but begins to lag following an upgrade.

What’s the Difference Between Windows 10 and Windows 11?

When Windows 11 originally debuted, it only felt like a fresh coat of paint over Windows 10, but there is a lot more power it. In contrast to Windows 10, the following features are new in Windows 11:

Android app integration: Android apps can run natively on Windows 11, albeit the procedure isn't simple. The Microsoft Store is where you must get the Amazon App Store. via the Amazon App Store, you may then download Android applications.

Improved virtual desktops: Virtual desktops were there in Windows 10, but Windows 11 makes it quicker and easier to use. You may set up many desktops with this function so that you can rapidly switch between them for work, school, gaming, and other situations.

Easy laptop-to-monitor transition: You can arrange your windows in different ways with Snap Groups and Snap Layouts, which is ideal for managing several windows on a large monitor and makes switching a laptop between mobile and desktop use simpler. You can choose a different configuration that you set up with a larger screen or dual monitor arrangement in mind when you insert a monitor into your laptop.

The return of Widgets: Although they're built into Windows 11, widgets are also accessible on Windows 10 via an update, allowing you to access a unique collection of data and features directly from your taskbar.

Better alternate inputs: With interface changes, Windows 11 is now simpler to use on tablets with touchscreen inputs, digital pen haptics, and enhanced voice and typing commands.

Gaming features: Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system now supports several Xbox technologies, such as auto HDR and DirectStorage, to enhance gaming performance.

