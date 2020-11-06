Entertainment

Shop Kohl’s Early Black Friday Deals

November 6, 2020
1 Min Read

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Black Friday is already here at Kohl’s with new deals each day through Nov. 10. You can also enjoy a special 20% off offer and the ability to earn $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases on Nov. 6, plus $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases from Nov. 7 to 10.  

Ahead, check out what’s on sale and when!

About the author

View All Posts
Alice Jacob

Alice Jacob

Alice is the senior writer, responsible for Hollywood movies news at thenewspocket. She is also very passionate about the stars and always looking around to use them in an innovative way in daily life.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment