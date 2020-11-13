News

Shooting near Yonge and Steeles leaves man in critical condition

A guy suffering from gunshot wounds had been discovered by York Regional Police close to a strip plaza in 100 Steeles Ave. W. on Thursday afternoon.

The victim has been taken to a nearby injury center in life threatening illness by paramedics.

Authorities say they responded to reports about a shooting at the Yonge St. and Steeles Ave. region about 6:35 p.m.

Asked when the shooting had been gang-related, authorities declined to comment.

A huge contingent of police stayed in the scene since they continued their own investigations.

Police have asked anyone with information to predict (905) 881-1221 and talk to detectives in ext. 7241.

