Shirtless Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted on Rare Beach Outing

November 11, 2020
1 Min Read
Who says you can not really have a beach day at the autumn? 

On Friday, Nov. 6, respectively Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, has been seen in the beach in Malibu, Calif. alongside buddy and also The Girl Next Door celebrity Emile Hirsch, 35. The two wearing swim trunks– even Leonardo at a pair of patterned grey and Emile in baby blue–that the duo even strike the chilly cold waters.

It looked as a bros day outside as the buddies were joined by other people, such as the Titanic star’s daddy, George DiCaprio. Noticeably however, the afternoon was lost Leo’s longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone, 23. 

The couple made their first public appearance at Aspen, Colo. at Jan. 2018 and have been at full scale PDA style at Coachella a couple of months after, where they had been seen snuggling shut through Beyonce‘s iconic Homecoming functionality. 

Although Leonardo includes a small reputation for hard working and, well, let us simply say itas a small playboy, he as well as the version are going strong, regardless of their noticed 25-year gap.

