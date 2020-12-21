Shipping of Covid vaccine will not likely be disrupted as European borders close

Shipping and delivery of the Covid vaccine will not be disrupted by France briefly closing its borders to the Uk amid fears above a new pressure of the virus, the Transportation Secretary has reported.

Speaking to Sky News this early morning, Grant Shapps promised the disruption around the Channel ports in Kent ‘won’t have an impression on the vaccination programme’.

He reported: ‘Most vaccine doesn’t appear by using what is named “Ro-Ro”, roll-on, roll-off, which is what we are chatting about listed here. In other phrases, it’s not normally accompanied by a driver, by a haulier. It arrives on people containers.

‘To place this into context, there are about 6,000 cars we would expect, just below in Dover these days, possibly 4,000 would have absent across from Dover, just less than about 2,000 on the Eurotunnel.

‘But there is likely a little something like 32,000 models that would have been the everyday full, so the huge the greater part – together with virtually all the vaccine – actually will come through container and there are excellent provides in the meantime. So this will not have an affect on the vaccination programme.’

France joined Eire, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Finland, Bulgaria and Denmark in asserting a temporary ban on journey from the United kingdom on Sunday, amid fears of a new, far more contagious, variant of Covid.

Boris Johnson has mentioned the virus mutation, which is considered to be dependable for extra than fifty percent of new scenarios in London, could be up to 70% a lot more contagious than prior variants.

All through a press meeting on Saturday, the PM positioned London and pieces of the South East in a freshly shaped tier 4, and cancelled the prepared easing of limitations involving December 23 and 27.

