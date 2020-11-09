Shilpa Shetty enjoys some Mumbai street food

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. While usually, her diet is pretty healthy and devoid of anything bad for the body, the actress does like to binge once a while.

Her Instagram page provides us with enough proof of the same as it is filled with videos and pictures of the actress bingeing on her favorite junk food. Shilpa recently shared another video where she’s seen enjoying some typical Mumbai street food – Vada pav and pakodas. In the video, Shilpa expresses her joy along with revealing that she cannot resist herself when it comes to vada pav. Take a look at the hilarious video by clicking below. Guess if you workout like Shilpa Shetty, you can afford a cheat meal like this once a while.