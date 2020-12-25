Shia LaBeouf ‘seeking very long-expression treatment’ after FKA twigs allegations

Shia LaBeouf is reportedly ‘seeking lengthy-term treatment’ following his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs filed a lawsuit in opposition to him, accusing him of abuse.

The singer – authentic title Tahliah Debrett Barnett – has accused LaBeouf of sexual and bodily abuse, which he has mostly denied.

The actor’s attorney Shawn Holley has since issued a assertion, declaring: ‘Shia needs assistance and he knows that.’

She extra to Selection: ‘We are actively trying to find the variety of meaningful, intense, very long-expression inpatient procedure that he desperately wants.’

Twigs’ law firm, Bryan Freedman, additional to the site that the lawsuit was filed following LaBeouf was allegedly ‘unwilling to concur to get acceptable help’.

He extra: ‘This is not about Shia’s career.

‘This is about generating sure the trauma and soreness inflicted on my purchasers and other folks doesn’t materialize all over again. Shia is an admitted abuser and he desires to get meaningful help that addresses his violent behavior.’

Holley denied the promises, indicating LaBeouf ‘immediately accepted obligation for the numerous points he experienced completed mistaken and expressed his willingness to do what Twigs preferred him to do.’

Twigs recently filed a lawsuit, boasting she was matter to ‘relentless abuse’ for the duration of her connection with the actor, which lasted just less than a year.

The Two Months singer’s suit alleges that LaBeouf was driving recklessly in a vehicle with his girlfriend soon immediately after Valentine’s Day in 2019 before eliminating his seatbelt and threatening to crash except if she professed her love for him.

Twigs alleges that LaBeouf threw her against the car at a fuel station though screaming in her experience.

The 32-yr-aged also alleges that the Transformers star, 34, knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted ailment.

LaBeouf did not tackle precise claims in the lawsuit, telling the New York Instances: ‘I’m not in any placement to inform anyone how my behaviour made them feel.

‘I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone all-around me for a long time. I have a heritage of hurting the folks closest to me. I’m ashamed of that historical past and am sorry to these I harm. There is nothing else I can actually say.’

More: Shia Labeouf



A previous girlfriend of LaBeouf’s, Karolyn Pho, also alleges that the actor at the time headbutted her right after drunkenly pinning her to a bed.

LaBeouf explained in a different electronic mail to the Moments that ‘many of these allegations are not true’, but mentioned that he owed the women ‘the prospect to air their statements publicly and acknowledge accountability for people points I have done’.

Metro.co.british isles has contacted reps for Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs for remark.

Got a story?

If you have bought a celebrity tale, video clip or photos get in contact with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us [email protected] kingdom, calling 020 3615 2145 or by traveling to our Post Things website page – we’d appreciate to hear from you.

Far more : Shia LaBeouf passionately kisses new girlfriend Margaret Qualley amid FKA twigs abuse allegations

Additional : Netflix removes Shia LaBeouf from awards thought for Pieces Of A Girl amid FKA twigs lawsuit