Shia LaBeouf Kisses Margaret Qualley Amid FKA Twigs Abuse Lawsuit

Shia LaBeouf was spotted producing out with Margaret Qualley at LAX airport on Saturday, December 19, a minor about a 7 days soon after his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs submitted a lawsuit accusing him of “relentless abuse” and sexual battery.

The Transformers star, 34, picked up the Emmy nominee, 26, right after a flight and the pair started kissing when they bought to his white pickup truck. In shots posted by the Day by day Mail on Sunday, December 20, Qualley wrapped her leg around LaBeouf’s as they kissed passionately, continuing their canoodling when they acquired into the automobile.

Their PDA came two months after the pair stripped naked and romped on a bed in the NSFW audio video for “Love Me Like You Despise Me” by Qualley’s sister, Rainey Qualley, who information less than the name Rainsford.

The Fosse/Verdon actress dated Pete Davidson in 2019 and in August lovers speculated about her and Cara Delevingne after the product shared pics snuggling up to the As soon as On a Time in Hollywood actress and wrote, “I’m not cute, you are @margaretqualley,” together with a crimson heart emoji.

LaBeouf, in the meantime, was spotted in L.A. with estranged spouse Mia Goth in March 2020, pretty much two a long time following they break up. Equally were sporting their marriage rings at the time.

On December 11, FKA twigs submitted a lawsuit professing that the former Disney star abused her a number of times and knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted condition during their yearlong romantic relationship.

The British singer, 32, claimed in courtroom files received by Us Weekly that her Honey Boy costar frequently got offended with her, after waking her up in the center of the night and choking her throughout a February 2019 journey to the desert. On the way household, he allegedly was driving recklessly with out his seatbelt, threatening to crash the automobile. Later on, she asserted that he threw her in opposition to the automobile at a fuel station, screamed in her experience and forced her back in the automobile.

LaBeouf told The New York Situations in a statement that “many of these allegations are not legitimate,” but claimed he accepted “accountability” for his blunders. He also shared that he’s now in a 12-move plan and in remedy.

“I am not fixed of my PTSD and alcoholism,” he extra. “I am dedicated to doing what I want to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the men and women that I might have harmed along the way.”

