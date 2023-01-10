Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon Expecting a Child? Are They Married?

Shemar Moore portrayed the fascinating character of Derek Morgan in “S.W.A.T.” and “Criminal Minds.” He has received many honors, including nominations for Best Actor in an Action Series at the Critics’ Choice Super Awards for his work on “S.W.A.T.”

The Image Award for the finest actor has also been given to him six times a row. Thanks for all of your efforts on “The Young and the Restless.” His macho allure drew us in right away. 09 Of course, we’re interested in his personal life as well. Does he currently have a romantic partner? What women has he dated in the past can you name?

Early Life

Shemar Moore was born in Oakland, California, the son of a business consultant. His African American father is also Canadian, as is his Irish-born mother, who was born in Canada. When he was a child, his mother immediately transferred the two of them to Denmark.

When he was just four years old, he was sent to a boarding school in Bahrain that was managed by the British.

Shemar obtained his graduation from Palo Alto’s Gunn High School. He majored in speaking, graduated from a theatre arts program, and walked the runway. The Young and the Restless, Criminal Minds, and Malcolm Winters on CBS all featured this famous Hollywood actor with a ripped body. He appeared in the movie The Brothers in addition to anchoring Soul Train. He also played a detective in the movie Birds of Prey.

Shemar Moore Relationship Status

It comes as no surprise that Shemar, a beautiful 52-year-old, is dating a brunette stunner named Jesiree Dizon. According to The US Sun, his current girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, is a Wilhelmina-signed model. In addition to being 39 years old and expecting her first child with Shemar, Jesiree is also an experienced mother of three children. On November 27, 2022, the stunning mother shared a detailed post on her Instagram account regarding her children. Jesiree sent a birthday tribute for her 5-year-old daughter Charlie on social media. “You entered my life five years ago and transformed it in a way I never knew I needed… And I’m grateful I’ll never have to experience life without you again,” she wrote in the caption of the adorable video.

Jesiree is an actor in addition to being a model and mother. Both the Netflix original series Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love and the 2018 film Solver include Shemar’s, new love. According to her official IMDb website, some of the other popular shows she has been in include the cult classic True Blood, Hawaii Five-0, and CSI: NY. She is currently, however, very busy getting ready for the birth of her and Shemar’s first kid!

their announcement of a baby

Shemar and Jesiree will undoubtedly have exciting years ahead of them since on January 9, 2023, the S.W.A.T. actor will make the official announcement of the birth of their child. Shemar shared the wonderful news with Jennifer Hudson, a 41-year-old actress, on her talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show. My name is Shemar Moore. I’m 52 and a half,” he said. Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore, my mother, is currently in heaven. On February 8, which marks the three-year anniversary of her passing, I’m going to fulfill one of her wishes. Because Shemar Moore will soon become a father in real life.

Shemar’s Dating History

Shemar has been romantically involved with other stunning women in the entertainment world other than Jesiree over the years. Shemar had a relationship with 35-year-old actress Anabelle Acosta from Quantico before he started dating the expectant mother. According to Distractify, Shemar and Anabelle dated from 2018 till their breakup in 2021. Later, in 2019, the S.W.A.T. alum appeared on Steve Harvey’s show to talk about his ex-girlfriend

Shemar tracked down her email address to ask her out, and they went on their first date at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards, he confessed to Steve. “Whatever the attraction may be, the interest is there, but let’s work on becoming friends,’ she remarked to me. We should get to know one another. Let’s relax into it. We shouldn’t rush things because you and I are both cute, he added at the time. The gifted man had relationships with Instagram models Lauren R. Wood and Shawna Gordon, a 32-year-old soccer player, before falling for Anabelle.