Shemar Moore Checks Beneficial for COVID-19

Shemar Moore has come down with COVID-19 … and he’s hoping this will be the conclude of a genuinely negative 12 months-and-a-50 percent for him.

The “S.W.A.T.” actor said when he started sensation awful, he believed it was just foodstuff poisoning. The take a look at he took Wednesday showed normally … he had the ‘rona.

As for signs, effectively, decide on one particular — chills, all-working day aches. Shemar can nevertheless scent and style, so he’s not suffering the worst.

Shemar just isn’t undertaking that terrible … he’s at residence wrapping provides.

Shemar was fatalistic about his disease … “I have to acknowledge take a look at outcomes… I feel great now…but I have to be liable!!!! My Xmas n New Several years is plainly not gonna be the very best… my past calendar year and a 50 % has not been the ideal… but I WILL BE Ok!!!!”

Often the eternal optimist … Shemar ended his post telling his lovers there is light at the close of the tunnel … “This is a really hard time for all of us… THE entire world!!! BUT… I Believe in the sunlight shining through the rain!!! Remain protected and respect anything and all people you have and had!! A great deal Like!!!! #wearamask.”