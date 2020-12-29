Shawn Ryan Adapting “Night Agent”

“The Shield” and “S.W.A.T.” creator Shawn Ryan has verified he is adapting Matthew Quirk’s novel “The Evening Agent” into a Television sequence.

Ryan penned a sequence of tweets about his favorite publications in 2020 and has by now concluded crafting a pilot script on spec at Sony Photos Television exactly where he has an distinctive in general offer.

The tale follows FBI Agent Peter Sutherland who is thrown into a extensive conspiracy and will have to take the procedures into his possess palms in a desperate hunt for a Russian mole at the US government’s highest degrees.

The venture is however in inner advancement and will be taken out in the new year. Ryan and Marney Hochman are government generating.

