Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Are DOG Parents – Meet Their Adorable New Pup Tarzan!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello simply took another enormous step in their connection… by formally becoming dog parents! )

The 22-year old Potter singer obtained on Instagram on Tuesday and introduced the cute new puppy that he embraced together with his girlfriend, which they have affectionately termed Tarzan! )

Shawn fortunate his followers using a carousel of both pics and videos in the afternoon the few brought their sweet puppy home. In 1 clip, Camila is viewed cuddling with Tarzan from the rear seat of an automobile as Mendes pushes and catches the sweet experience on his mobile phone. Slightly dangerous driving abilities aside, we are so thankful they listed the cute minute for us to view!

Scroll and ch-ch-check out it (under ):

OMG!!!

What a cutie! We are not completely sure, however Tarzan certainly looks like he is a Golden Retriever or Labrador mixture. 1 thing we do know for sure is that this puppy in 100percent valuable. Fans and celebs alike, such as Miz Hailey Bieber and singer Bazzi bombarded the article with inviting remarks gushing over the group’s latest addition.

Again, it can be a major step for the few and it comes only 1 month later Camila closed down rumors that the two had split with a lovey-dovey article about her guy’s brand new album. A brand new dog should silence any lingering speculation regarding their love — and while others may be drowsy with the couple’s social networking existence, we simply can not wait to see more of Tarzan on our feeds!

