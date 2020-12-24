Sharon Osbourne shares coronavirus update

Sharon Osbourne is back dwelling with rockstar husband Ozzy soon after tests negative for Covid-19.

he previous X Aspect decide, 68, uncovered earlier this month she had been identified with the virus and was isolating herself from 72-year-outdated Ozzy.

Now, Osbourne reported she has experienced two negative exam benefits and is “so grateful” to be back again residence.

She posted a photograph of a masked Ozzy sitting down next to the couple’s dogs.

Osbourne stated: “Got the okay to go dwelling following two negative examination outcomes and seem at the joy waiting around for me!

“So grateful to be home for the holiday seasons and thank you all so significantly for your adore and assist. Remain secure and wishing you the happiest of holiday seasons.”

Osbourne experienced said she was briefly in healthcare facility with the virus.

California, where she lives, is getting ravaged by a different wave of the virus and substantially of the point out is beneath a remain-at-house buy in a bid to quell the outbreak.

Osbourne’s prognosis arrived times right after Carrie Ann Inaba, her co-host on US chat clearly show The Talk, also declared she experienced tested positive.

PA