Sharna Burgess, Tom Bergeron Reunite Right after ‘DWTS’ Exit

A Dancing With the Stars reunion — on a mountain! Pro dancer Sharna Burgess and previous host Tom Bergeron went on a hike in Los Angeles on Friday, December 18, and shared snaps of their experience.

“F A M,” Burgess, 35, captioned two pictures of the pair, each sporting masks. “@Tombergeron it was the greatest thing ever looking at you this morning. So happy we produced our hike occur, and actually I’ve Missed YOU!!!!! Chats, laughs and calorie burning…. a blend I want additional of :)”

She also quipped, “The Masked Hiker… it’s now a strike I sense it.”

The duo were being previous on Dancing With the Stars jointly in 2018. The Australia indigenous was not questioned to return for time 28. Whilst she did return for season 29, Bergeron, 65, did not.

The former America’s Funniest Household Videos host, who hosted Dancing With the Stars from its 2005 debut right until 2019, was shocked when ABC cut him forward of time 29. Tyra Banking institutions was later on introduced as his alternative.

“I often thought Dancing would be the place I finish my hosting tenure,” he informed Television set Guideline journal previously this thirty day period, just before incorporating that he has no plans to return to the dance competitiveness exhibit. “When folks say, ‘I’m not gonna enjoy until finally you’re again,’ I say, ‘Well, there’s actually no ‘until’ below.’ This practice has left the station. I recognize the sentiment, and I really don’t keep it versus anybody if they [watch].”

In fact, the Emmy winner might not host a present yet again — and he’d be Okay with that. “My profession path looks like a hostage notice minimize and pasted from a bunch of unique magazines. I regarded myself as a broadcaster and was very fortuitous that wonderful possibilities presented them selves. I’ve been on two community exhibits for the greater portion of 15 a long time just about every, so life’s been good,” he informed the journal. “I’ve hosted each structure conceivable. There is no genuine fireplace in my gut to do it again. Acquiring mentioned that, I’m always open to surprises.”

Burgess, for her component, has also had her ups and downs with the present. The So You Think You Can Dance alum was caught off guard when she wasn’t requested again for period 28 soon after winning period 27 with Bobby Bones.

“I certainly was not all set to wander absent from it final 12 months. I have nevertheless received far more in me,” the ballroom dancer later informed Us. She was thrilled to return for time 29 and compete with actor Jesse Metcalfe. The pair arrived in 12th area.

