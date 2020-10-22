Shaquille O’Neal Claims Clippers Must Trade Paul George Should They na Win NBA Title

Perform Movie Articles Breaking News PodcastOne/The Big Podcast With Shaq

Shaq Claims if the Clippers Actually Desire to win the NBA championshipthey Obtained ta Boat Paul George‘s ass outta Los Angeles… like Today!!

Some desktop… after landing Leonard and PG final year, the Clips were favorites to win a NBA title in 2020… but ended up becoming burnt from the Denver Nuggets in the 2nd round of the playoffs.

Doc Rivers has been dismissed as head trainer … and O’Neal — who has got 4 rings and also knows a bit about winning — claims it is time that the team unloads its own 30-year old, 6x NBA All-Star who averaged over 21 points this past year.

Here is the way the conversation went Shaquille’s “The Large Circuit with Shaq.”

Shaq: [The Clippers] obtained Id eliminate someone.

Co-host: Who’s ? )

Shaq: C’mon, bro.

Co-host: Pandemic P? They ai not gonna eliminate himthey gave up the farm to get him.

Shaq: Well, guess what? They also gave up the farm, however we could alter some plants on this mug.

O’Neal proceeded to state the Clippers should exchange George — that fought from the play and allegedly beefed with teammates — to get several role players… thus 29-year old Kawhi Leonard is obviously the guy on the group.

“You have ta utilize [George] for 2 good sound players since I want Kawhi are the guy. Watch Kawhi, I really don’t need Kawhi to assign,” Shaq states.

“Watch, if Kawhi had been Toronto he knew he was the guy, everyone knew he had been the guy. You have one man that thinks he is the guy, 1 man that’s the guy.”

Even after the 2020 tragedy, the Clips still have the 2nd best likelihood to win the title following season — supporting LeBron James along with also the L.A. Lakers.

Thus, together with oddsmakers anticipating a big year … will Steve Ballmer along with Clippers management accept Shaq’s information and remove a bonafide NBA celebrity??