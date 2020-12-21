Shaq on Booty Remark to Megan Thee Stallion, ‘I Wasn’t Seeking to Hit On Her!’

Entertainment

Play video articles

Special

Adam Glyn

Shaquille O’Neal says everyone wants to chill about his “booty” remark to Megan Thee Stallion — declaring he was just displaying like, not attempting to smash.

People went outrageous lately about a remark Shaq still left whilst seeing Megan Thee Stallion twerk it out through an Instagram Stay.

The remark? “Viewing that booty.”

Yeah … even his son, Shareef, commented … saying, “I come to feel you pops.”

So, was Shaq shooting his shot? The Diesel states it was just a compliment and nothing at all far more.

“This is what transpired The united states … I was in [the IG Live session]. Someone stated, ‘What are you doing in there?’ And, I typed what I typed. I was not making an attempt to hit on her.”

When questioned if Meg responded to Shaq’s comment, O’Neal downplayed it … expressing, “I will not know, I didn’t even look at.”

Mmmmmmmhmmmmm …

You can find additional … Shaq also heaped praise on LaMelo Ball — declaring the #3 all round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is straight ballin’ proper now.

He’s ideal — did you see that move Melo strike throughout a pre-time match the other working day? Very good lord!

LaMelo Ball just casually throwing this preposterous move pic.twitter.com/doJYjFOdbh

— Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) December 20, 2020
@JacobRude

And, to cap it off … Shaq also tried using out a motorized tricycle (also named a standing scooter) — and props to whoever made it, since it ran with some zip, even with a huge like O’Neal using on it!


Facebook Comments