Shaq on Booty Remark to Megan Thee Stallion, ‘I Wasn’t Seeking to Hit On Her!’

Shaquille O’Neal says everyone wants to chill about his “booty” remark to Megan Thee Stallion — declaring he was just displaying like, not attempting to smash.

People went outrageous lately about a remark Shaq still left whilst seeing Megan Thee Stallion twerk it out through an Instagram Stay.

The remark? “Viewing that booty.”

Yeah … even his son, Shareef, commented … saying, “I come to feel you pops.”

So, was Shaq shooting his shot? The Diesel states it was just a compliment and nothing at all far more.

“This is what transpired The united states … I was in [the IG Live session]. Someone stated, ‘What are you doing in there?’ And, I typed what I typed. I was not making an attempt to hit on her.”

When questioned if Meg responded to Shaq’s comment, O’Neal downplayed it … expressing, “I will not know, I didn’t even look at.”

You can find additional … Shaq also heaped praise on LaMelo Ball — declaring the #3 all round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is straight ballin’ proper now.

He’s ideal — did you see that move Melo strike throughout a pre-time match the other working day? Very good lord!

LaMelo Ball just casually throwing this preposterous move pic.twitter.com/doJYjFOdbh — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) December 20, 2020

And, to cap it off … Shaq also tried using out a motorized tricycle (also named a standing scooter) — and props to whoever made it, since it ran with some zip, even with a huge like O’Neal using on it!