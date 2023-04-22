Shannen Doherty Files for Divorce from Kurt Iswarienko, Her Husband of 11 Years!

Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko are departing from one another.

After 11 years of marriage, the former Charmed star filed for divorce from Iswarienko on Friday.

Leslie Sloane, Doherty’s representative, tells PEOPLE, “Divorce is the last thing Shannen ever wanted.” Unfortunately, she felt that she had no other choice.

Sloane additionally asserts that Iswarienko’s agent was “intimately involved” in their divorce.

Iswarienko and his agent did not respond promptly to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

According to the divorce petition obtained by TMZ (which broke the news first), the couple separated in January. Doherty is requesting alimony and requesting that it not be granted to her estranged photographer spouse. The couple has no shared offspring.

A few hours before the filing was made public, Doherty posted a cryptic Instagram message. The post, which was also shared on her Instagram Story, read, “The only people who deserve to be in your life are those who treat you with love, kindness, and complete respect.”

In October 2011, Doherty and Iswarienko tied the nuptials. The actress was previously wed to Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994, as well as Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003.

Doherty told PEOPLE a year before her wedding to Iswarienko that she was treating her third marriage seriously. She stated at the time, “Marriage is such an enormous commitment for me that I would never enter it lightly.” “I’ve learned my lesson.”

The divorce announcement comes one month after Doherty told fans she was “feeling great” during a Charmed panel with Rose McGowan, Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, Dorian Gregory, and Drew Fuller at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, moderated by PEOPLE’s Breanne L. Heldman.

The actress has been undergoing ongoing treatment for stage 4 breast cancer for the past several years.

In 2015, she was first diagnosed with breast cancer. Two years later, she entered remission, but in 2020 she disclosed that her stage 4 cancer had returned.

Doherty has made it a priority to share the positive, negative, and unpleasant aspects of her cancer treatments since announcing in 2020 that the disease had returned the previous year.

Doherty has stated that she feels a “responsibility” to dispel cancer misconceptions.

During a virtual panel for her Lifetime film List of a Lifetime, she told reporters, “I feel a responsibility in my public life, which I separate from my acting life, to talk about cancer and perhaps educate people more and let them know that people with stage 4 are very much alive and very active.”

Doherty added, “My husband says that you would never know that I have cancer.” “I rarely ever complain. I don’t really discuss it. It has become a part of life at this juncture.”