‘Shameless’ Star Cameron Monaghan’s Home Vandalized,’ Suspect Busted

Exclusive

Cameron Monaghan‘s quick-thinking neighbor told cops he Captured a Girl red-handed Performing a shameless act… and the Defendant Remains in jail.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ… LAPD got a call around 9 AM by a guy telling the dispatcher that he was after a girl in the foot, promising he watched her placing that the”Shameless” celebrity’s rosebush on flame, that was immediately set out.

We are told that the neighbor originally saw the girl put the rosebush on flame and abandon… but once she returned into the region the neighbor followed and called cops. It was not long until cops caught up on this guy and arrested the girl. It is unknown if Cameron — that played with William H. Macy‘s stepson/nephew at the Showtime hit show — was dwelling at the moment.

Based on authorities… there is house surveillance of this girl lighting the flame. We are informed the 44-year old defendant was finally arrested and also the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office has charged the girl with a 1 count of felony arson and one count of misdemeanor possession of a smoking apparatus.

She stays behind bars on $151,000 bail.