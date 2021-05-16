After an excruciating fight with Faust VIII, Yoh gets saved by a Tao Ren who claims to be his next opponent. Everyone thought Yoh lost the match after his Furyoku ran out. Just when Faust was about to finish him off, Tao Ren killed him.

He surely gave a tough beating to Yoh and was the first person to overwhelm him. If it wasn’t for Yoh’s seemingly next opponent, he might not have been able to see another day. The Shaman King episode 8 will most likely give us the next match of Yoh in his race to become Shaman King.

Shaman King is an anime reboot version of the 2002 series of the same name. It also follows the titular manga serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump and Kodansha between 1998-2004. Created by Hiroyuki Takei, the anime will cover the complete edition of the manga, unlike the previous release.

Its story centers on a young boy Yoh who aspires to become Shaman King. In doing so he meets strong opponents and fights them to the death to achieve his goal.

Shaman King Episode 8 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch

The next Shaman King episode 8 release date is set on May 20th, 2021. The episode is titled “Evolution” and will feature the opening theme “Soul Salvation” and ending theme “Boku no Yubisaki”. Here are the release timings for the episode concerning different countries.

Japan – 5:55 PM, May 20th

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, May 20th

India – 2:30 PM, May 20th

UK – 10:00 AM, May 20th

Europe (CEST) – 11:00 AM, May 20th

Where to Watch Shaman King Episode 8?

You will be able to stream Shaman King episode 8 on Netflix Japan. Popular streaming services like Crunchyroll and Funimation haven’t acquired the license for this season but we believe they will start streaming pretty soon.

What are Spoilers from Shaman King Episode 8?

The next episode of Shaman King will adapt chapter 47 and onwards from the manga. Let’s discuss some of the key spoilers from it.

Manta’s Fate

In the hospital, Manta gets a visit from his father who is the CEO of a big company. He asks Manta to cut off connections with Yoh and others and inherit his company. Manta denies but only gets a slap in return.

Yoh’s Next Opponent

Manta rushes to the room where Yoh is staying. Yoh asks him they’re no longer friends and he should leave him. We learn that Yoh feels terrible about Manta getting injured because of him and he doesn’t want anything like that to happen in the future. The next opponent of Yoh is going to be Tao Ren.

Quick Recap of Shaman King Episode 7

In the last episode, Yoh fought against Faust VIII but eventually lost. With an epic twist episode ended and we saw Tao Ren in action. Let’s take a quick recap from the previous release of Shaman King.

Faust VIII

The next location of Yoh’s fight is a cemetery and his opponent for this round is Faust VIII. Faust is a descendant of a doctor’s family who’s famous throughout history. He is a necromancer and can bring out the dead to fight for him.

He takes an interest in Manta’s body and starts dissecting it as a guinea pig. Yoh gets enraged seeing his first friend put into this condition by Faust VIII.

Faust VIII vs Yoh

Yoh vs Faust VIII

Anna reveals that Manta was Yoh’s first friend that’s why he cares so much about him. An enraged Yoh goes on the slash all of the skeletons made by Faust VIII. Turns out his opponent wanted to provoke him and suddenly Yoh gets overwhelmed.

Faust VIII brings out Liza who was the first skeleton but became flesh. Yoh calls her a puppet which enrages Faust VIII and he starts consuming his Furyoku. In the end, Yoh loses the match.

How is Yoh's next battle going to conclude? How strong is Tao Ren? Comment your thoughts down below.