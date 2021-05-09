Shaman King Episode 7 Release Date, Time and, Where to Watch

Silva is devasted by hearing the news of Chrome’s death. He doesn’t agree with allowing the person to continue a competition who killed an officiant. However, others have a different opinion and say that the death of an officer is an indication of the arrival of a king.

Meanwhile, Yoh meets his first opponent Hororo, an individual from the Ainu tribe. They battle out and ultimately it’s Yoh who comes out on top. Shaman King Episode 7 will give us more clarity on what lies next for Yoh.

Shaman King is an anime adaptation of the manga of the same name serialized in 2002. The manga had one adaptation before this one however it never caught up with the manga. Therefore this remake of 2021 is getting production as it will cover the entire manga series.

Currently, in its first season, fans can expect Shaman King anime 2021 to tell the full story of Yoh and his adventures in becoming a Shaman King.

Shaman King Episode 7

The next Shaman King Episode 7 is all set to release on May 13th, 2021. Titled “A form of Courage” the episode will get its release next Thursday. The opening for this episode “Soul Salvation” and the ending theme is “Boku no Yubisaki”.

There hasn’t been any news in the delay of release so fans can expect the episode to drop on a given date. Here are the release times for the upcoming episode for different countries.

Japan – 5:55 PM, May 13th

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, May 13th

India – 2:30 PM, May 13th

UK – 10:00 AM, May 13th

Europe (CEST) – 11:00 AM, May 13th

Where to Watch Shaman King Episode 7?

At the time of writing this article, Shaman King in English subs is only available on Netflix Japan. Sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation haven’t licensed the anime yet. We believe these platforms will be fully streaming the episodes once more episodes get their release.

What are Spoilers for Shaman King Episode 7?

Since Shaman King is following the manga, we have some of the spoilers from the upcoming episode. Find them down below.

Faust VIII

Location for Next Match

The location for the next match is a graveyard. Yoh isn’t sure why would they choose a location like this. Silva arrives and has a conversation with Anna. He asks her to have Yoh withdraw from the fight because the opponent could be a Necromancer.

But she doesn’t budge and tells she has full faith in him. Silva also reveals Yoh’s family is the strongest Shaman Family.

Faust VIII

A mysterious individual arrives at the graveyard and introduces himself as the opponent of the next match. Amidamaru senses a killing intent from that person and informs Yoh of the same. Yoh asks the person his identity and reveals he is a doctor. He also tells he belongs to a family of famous doctors and is Necromancer.

Quick Recap of Shaman King Episode 6

A big portion of the episode centred on Yoh and his fight against Hororo. We also got a little backstory on Hororo which was pretty nice to hear. Here is a quick recap of the latest addition of Shaman King anime.

Yoh vs Hororo

Silva’s Frustration

Silva is informed about the death of Chrome by the hand of one of the participants. He is angry seeing the death of his colleague but other officiants don’t show any grief. He asks the chief why is it allowed to happen. She replies nobody knows the future and each action will have its consequences.

Yoh vs Hororo

Yoh’s first opponent is Hororo. They meet near a building for their first bout. Hororo possesses a high spirit called Kororo who is a very scarce species. He also reveals his dream to preserve this species and that’s why he’s trying to become a Shaman King.

They both begin their fight and use their oversoul to overwhelm each other. It’s Hororo who draws the short end of the straw and ultimately loses the battle. Yoh and others party for this victory in the inn where they meet Hororo’s sister.

Who is going to be next opponent for Yoh? Will he able to defeat them flawlessly like Hororo? Comment your thoughts down below. We are also on various social media platforms where we post daily news on anime. So make sure to follow us there too.