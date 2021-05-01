Shaman King will resume its story with episode 6 as Yoh will continue his journey to becoming the strongest Shaman. The ongoing series is a remake of the 2002 version of the same anime and it will likely complete the left-out plot. With the release of Shaman King episode 6, we will see some more development in the story and life of our protagonist.

Following the manga published in Weekly Shonen Jump, Shaman King is a story of a young boy named Yoh who desires to acquire the title of strongest Shaman. In his quest, he meets various friends, fights stronger enemies, and becomes a better person.

The next episode 6 will likely dive more into his character and explore it even further. Let’s discuss everything about Shaman King episode 6, from its release date to spoilers.

Shaman King Episode 6

The official release date for Shaman King episode 6 is already announced and it is set to release on May 6th, 2021. It is getting written by Shoji Yonemura who has also worked on the rest of the episodes. Find the release time of Shaman King down below as per your location.

Japan – 5:55 PM, 6th May

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, 6th May

India – 2:30 PM, 6th May

UK – 10:00 AM, 6th May

Europe (CEST) – 11:00 AM, 6th May

Where to Watch Shaman King Episode 6?

Unfortunately, Shaman King hasn’t been licensed yet by either Crunchyroll or Funimation. But the speculation suggests that they will acquire the rights to stream the anime pretty soon. For the time being, you can access Netflix Japan to watch Shaman King episode 6.

What are Spoilers for Shaman King Episode 6?

The title for Shaman King episode 6 is available to us which gives us a good hint on what to expect next. Furthermore, it follows the manga so the forthcoming story is already known. Here are the key spoilers from Shaman King Episode 6.

Yoh vs Horo Horo

Chrome’s Death

Silva comes rushing into the meeting upon hearing the demise of Chrome. He gets enraged that somebody killed an examiner and still passed the test. Upon communicating with Chief, she tells him that there’s no way one can predict the future with 100% accuracy. Meanwhile, Yoh receives a message about his upcoming opponent who is going to be Horo Horo.

Yoh vs Horo Horo

Yoh practices before his first fight against Horo Horo. He reaches the shrine where he’s met with a reception from Horo Horo who jumps on him using a skateboard. He tells them about his spirit Kororo and mistakes Manta for Yoh’s spirit. After some talk, their fight begins!

Quick Recap of Shaman King Episode 5

From Ryu deciding to follow Yoh to Yoh passing the Shaman exam, there were a lot of talking points in episode 5. Here’s a quick recap of Shaman King episode 5.

The Test

Ryu’s Payback

Yoh gets surprised to see Ryu in his Inn. Ryu says that he heard everything from Anna about what happened last night and wants to repay him. He decides to take responsibility for Inn and return the favor in his way.

The Test

A commissioner from the patch tribe arrives to test whether Yoh is qualified to be a Shaman. The only condition to defeat him is to damage him atleast once. Even after multiple attempts he doesn’t manage to do it and drops unconscious. To his surprise, commissioner Silva says announces that he passed the exam.

Now that Yoh has passed the exam, what awaits him? Who's going to be his next opponent? Comment your predictions down below and let us know what you speculate.