The captivating remake of the Shaman King (2002) is already down under 4 episodes. So far, it has impressed both fans and critics equally and everyone expects the Shaman King episode 5 will deliver the same. Yoh’s quest of becoming the strongest Shaman continues as we approach the release date for the next episode.

Shaman King is a widely recognized manga series published between 1998-2004 in Weekly Shonen Jump. At the time of its serialization, an anime adaptation of it aired in 2002 however it never caught up to ending of manga.

Fast forward to 2021, Shaman King has returned with a remake and it will follow the manga completely and achieve the true ending. Read below to know the release date and spoilers for Shaman King episode 5.

Shaman King Anime Series (2021)

Shaman King (2021) airs each Tuesday in Japan and the rest of the countries. The official release date for Shaman King episode 5 is April 29th, 2021. In Japan, it airs on TXN of TV Tokyo. Unlike other popular anime, it isn’t licensed by platforms like Crunchyroll or Funimation. But we expect anime to be available on these platforms soon.

For the time being, you can stream it on Netflix Japan. Here are the release timings of Shaman King episode 5 for some of the countries.

Japan – 5:55 PM, 29th April

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, 29th April

India – 2:30 PM, 29th April

UK – 10:00 AM, 29th April

Europe (CEST) – 11:00 AM, 29th April

Shaman King Episode 5 Spoilers

The manga has been long over for Shaman King and each episode is adapting 5-7 chapters of it. Since we already know the pacing, it’s not difficult to predict what will happen next in the episode. Here are some spoilers for Shaman King episode 5.

Merge With Tokageroh

Yoh asks Tokageroh to possess his body so that he can fulfill his wish. Tokageroh shows no restrains and immediately takes the hold of his body.

Upon the possession, tears immediately roll out of his eyes as he is unable to destroy the body. Amidamaru explains the reason for this is because Tokageroh’s real desire wasn’t revenging but finding trust and comfort. When he possessed Yoh, he achieved that.

Ryu Repays the Debt

Ryu hears from Anna everything that conspired the night before. He feels grateful to Yoh and decides to pay him back in his fashion. He asks Yoh to make him the chief of Inn and that he will take all responsibilities of tidying up the place.

Shaman King Episode 4 Quick Recap

While the release of episode 5 is just upon us, let’s take a quick recap on what happened in Shaman King episode 4.

Tokegroh from Shaman King (2021)

Finding Best Place

After getting kicked out by Tao Ren, Ryu along with his underlings started looking for another place. He sights Anna on the street and proposes to her by asking her to become his best place. It doesn’t take much for her to reject him immediately.

Tokegroh’s Revenge

We learn about Tokegaroh who is an old spirit wanting to take revenge against Amidamaru for killing him years ago. Yoh lets him possess his body to achieve his vengeance.

What's next in the story for Yoh and his gang? How will things turn out with Ryu?